Cleveland RTA Waterfront Line back up and running for Browns season opener

By Angie Rodriguez
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While Cleveland is getting ready for game day Sunday, the RTA has reopened its Waterfront Line in preparation.

The RTA announced the line would remain open for every regular-season home game.

RTA RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY
“We have Cleveland Browns fans in every zip code, and they all should be able to come downtown and take advantage of this waterfront,” Congresswoman Shontel Brown said.

“We’re investing in infrastructure so what that does is that creates jobs, it creates economic development, but most importantly it improves the quality of life for our citizens,” she said.

RTA RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY
To celebrate the reopening, the RTA hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony, one of the special guests who attended was Original Architect Robert Madison.

Madison recently turned 100 this year.

“If this rehabilitated bridge and project can last as long as Bob has lived, we’ve truly all done a great job,” Deputy Manager of Project Engineering and Management Michael Schipper said.

The RTA will continue to perform upgrades and work on the lines while the trains are not working.

According to the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, the Waterfront Line is expected to begin operating at a regular schedule either next spring, or summer.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

