Crash on I-71 at Denison Road blocks left shoulder, police say

The left shoulder of the I-71 on ramp at Denison Road is blocked due to a crash, according to Ohio Department of Transportation officials.(Source: OHGO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The left shoulder of the I-71 on ramp at Denison Road is blocked due to a crash, according to Ohio Department of Transportation officials.

Cleveland police say EMS transported one man to Fairview Hospital.

Cleveland EMS confirmed they transported one victim.

Emergency response officials were unable to confirm his condition and age.

This is a breaking news story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

