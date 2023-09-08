Eastlake North High School to increase security during football game following threat

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby-Eastlake City School District on Friday announced they will increase security measures during their weekly football game following a threat of violence.

A district-wide press release says the threat, which was made Friday, was investigated by the Eastlake Police Department and determined to be unsubstantiated.

“Our priorities in the event of any incident or potential incident affecting our district is to ensure the safety of all students, staff and families, and then make notifications to families and other necessary groups,” the statement says.

The district also says the district will be taking additional measures with extra protocols in place out of an abundance of caution.

19 News has reached out to the Eastlake Police Department for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

