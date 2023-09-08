Fentanyl, methamphetamine found during Wayne County traffic stop

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is in jail after drugs were found during a traffic stop.

The Wooster Police Department and agents from the Medway Drug Enforcement Agency conducted the traffic stop on Sept. 6.

The Medway DEA said 110 grams of suspected fentanyl, 90 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, paraphernalia, and money was found.

The female was arrested and transported to the Wayne County Jail, said the Medway DEA.

Charges are still pending.

