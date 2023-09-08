Mother of Stark County child hit by bus driver: ‘I just want him to get convicted’

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 75-year-old bus driver accused of hitting a child on a bike and leaving the scene went before a Canton Municipal Court judge Friday.

Clifford Smith, a Stark County Educational Service Center bus driver, has been charged with a felony for failing to stop after an accident on a public road.

PREVIOUS STORY: Stark County bus driver accused of leaving scene after hitting, critically injuring 8-year-old on bike

Smith later told police he didn’t stop because he was concerned about losing his job.

Heather Swiney, the victim’s mother, saw her son Jordan Owens lying in the middle of the street in her Plain Township neighborhood.

It’s an image she wants to forget, but can’t. “I just want him to get convicted and admit what he did,” Swiney said.

Police say a bus hit the 8-year-old Monday morning while he was riding his bike on Bretton St. Northwest and Norriton Circle.

Owens is recovering at Akron Children’s Hospital.

“It will be a few months. But he’s making little progress every day. They’re hoping in the next week or so to get him to rehab,” said Swiney.

Owens just started second grade. Swiney says he loves playing with his neighborhood friends, and riding his bike.

She hopes that her son will have that back one day.

“That he will make a full recovery and eventually be able to walk. And eventually, go back to school and be a normal kid,” said Swiney.

19 News reached out to the Stark County Educational Service Center for a comment and to find out the job status of the bus driver who was arrested, but we have not heard back

