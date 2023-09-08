Myles Garrett on Ja’Marr Chase comment: ‘Now that was disrespectful’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ja”Marr Chase fired the first shot Thursday before the Bengals-Browns Battle of Ohio Sunday.

"It's a regular game to me."



"It's just the hooping and hollering about the Cleveland Browns. I was about to call them the elf's (elves)."



Ja'Marr Chase doesn't want to hear about the #Bengals recent struggles against the Browns. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/adiQ20Y6iO — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 7, 2023

Friday, Myles Garrett responded.

“See, now that was disrespectful,” Garrett said. “He didn’t have to go there. The elves part, he knew better. We might have to have a discussion before after the game, maybe during the game, but the elves part, little bit too far.”

