Myles Garrett on Ja’Marr Chase comment: ‘Now that was disrespectful’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ja”Marr Chase fired the first shot Thursday before the Bengals-Browns Battle of Ohio Sunday.

Friday, Myles Garrett responded.

“See, now that was disrespectful,” Garrett said. “He didn’t have to go there. The elves part, he knew better. We might have to have a discussion before after the game, maybe during the game, but the elves part, little bit too far.”

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Sunday on 19 News, preceded by Tailgate 19 at 11 a.m. live from MGM Northfield Park.

Then flip over to CW 43 right after the game for a live 5th Quarter.

