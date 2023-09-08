Northeast Ohio school districts use new tools, proven methods to fight off ransomware gangs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ransomware gangs are now targeting school districts to get at their finances, and sensitive information.

“It’s crazy the breadth of concerns that we have to share in this day in age. It just seems to expand with each going year,” said Dr. Charles Smialek, Superintendent of Parma City Schools.

“This changes every day. Things are different now than it was two weeks ago because the bad guys are so creative,” said Cuyahoga Heights Superintendent, Tom Evans.

Two local districts were hit in recent years.

Coventry Local Schools were the victim of a trikbot virus that resulted in the cancellation of school.

And Russian hackers stole nearly a half million dollars from Avon Schools back in 2017.

With big budgets and access to sensitive and personal information, school districts are rich targets for scam artists and ransomware gangs.

“I mean, you could look at a situation where you can’t have school for some amount of time and so we want to make sure that we’re protected against that from a software perspective,” said Dr. Smialek.

He says, given those recent attacks, cyber security is on their back-to-school agenda.

“With the amount of information personal information we store about students, including sometimes medical information, the amount of curriculum that we operate from an online perspective, it’s all something we have to keep guard of,” he said.

Evans says he’s personally encountered a scam from hackers that was going around a lot of local districts.

“Last year the treasurer walked down and said ‘Tom, do you want me to change your bank for your direct deposit?’ I go, no. He said ‘I just got an email 15 min ago from you that said please change my banking information to this direct deposit,’” he recalled.

The email address that fraudulent message came from was one letter off from Evans’ actual email address.

“I know some districts who have been attacked financially for some building projects that they had,” he said.

A ransomware attack could not only drain the schools’ bank accounts and expose students’ sensitive personal data. And with so much of their curriculum online, an attack could also threaten districts’ ability to conduct classes.

“We’re going through two factor identifications and that was never something’s we had to consider in the past. But it’s something we do have to sort of, harden ourselves against that type of attack. This is one example, but we have paid more for cyber insurance as well,” said Dr. Smialek.

Even though schools seem to be getting more and more high tech, sometimes to combat sophisticated criminals, you’ve gotta go low-tech.

“The counseling and some of the things we do, we still do a lot of things with paper and pen. From the standpoint that we don’t want a lot of people exposed to them, even some internal people,” said Evans.

His district also employs checks and balances to flag suspicious activity,

“So that’s kind of an internal check if, all of a sudden there’s a high number of emails going out maybe somebodys’ trying to tap into something and pull some information out of it,” he said.

Dr. Smialek says these protections aren’t unfunded mandates, but they are necessary, so education and awareness go a long way.

“We want to make sure that people understand what are some warning signs to look for and what do they maybe not want to open even as an email,” he said.

Evans says they take a layered approach with multifactor verification. And they’re a chromebook district, students have restricted access and must log in through the school system.

“By doing so all of our safeguards are in place so that’s the greatest level of safety that we can provide for them,” he said.

The district encourages staff to log off every time they’re done working, and frequently change their passwords to stay ahead of the latest scams and hackers threatening schools.

“If they don’t feel safe the kids can’t learn,” said Evans.

