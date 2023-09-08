2 Strong 4 Bullies
Off the Leash: 19 News to launch new Cleveland Browns podcast

By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s no question about it. Serious sports fans have rituals before an important game.

For Cleveland Browns’ fans, who know every moment matters, that ritual will soon be growing.

Cleveland 19 News is introducing its latest podcast series “Off the Leash” with a premiere date of Tuesday, Sept. 12.

LISTEN NOW: Explore more podcasts by the Cleveland 19 News team

Our new show features anchors Mark Schwab, Leah Doherty and Ashley Holder as well as special guests.

They’ll cover the aftermath of Browns’ game day, share predictions and discuss all things NFL.

The series will be available wherever you listen to podcasts, including BuzzSprout, Spotify or Apple.

You can also stream on cleveland19.com.

