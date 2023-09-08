2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio program that helps save money on summer energy bills closing September 30

Ohio could help you pay for A/C.
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program, which provides one-time relief to Ohio residents that struggled to pay their electricity bills this summer, will end its registration on September 30.

The Summer Crisis Program can provide between $500 and $800 for assistance with electric bills, central air repairs, and purchase of an A/C unit or fan.

The eligibility for the program is as follows:

  • 60 years of age and older.
  • Can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health.
  • Households who have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, or are trying to establish new electric service may be eligible for assistance.
  • Enrolling in Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP) for first time or have a PIPP default.

The household must also be at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines.

To sign up for the program, file an application at the link here.

