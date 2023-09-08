Ohio program that helps save money on summer energy bills closing September 30

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program, which provides one-time relief to Ohio residents that struggled to pay their electricity bills this summer, will end its registration on September 30.

The Summer Crisis Program can provide between $500 and $800 for assistance with electric bills, central air repairs, and purchase of an A/C unit or fan.

The eligibility for the program is as follows:

60 years of age and older.

Can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health.

Households who have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, or are trying to establish new electric service may be eligible for assistance.

Enrolling in Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP) for first time or have a PIPP default.

The household must also be at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines.

To sign up for the program, file an application at the link here.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.