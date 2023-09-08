Ohio Supreme Court denies appeal in ‘Geauga’s Child’ case

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Supreme Court on Friday denied Gail Ritchey’s appeal to her 2022 guilty verdict in the high-profile “Geauga’s Child” case.

A jury in the Geauga County Court of Common Pleas on April 4, 2022 found Ritchey guilty of murdering her newborn son in 1993.

The Geauga County Prosecutor’s Office says they are pleased that the decision made in the Eleventh District Court of Appeals will stand as final judgement.

Much of the witness testimony centered around whether or not the child was born alive.

Defense lawyers argue the baby was stillborn, while the prosecution maintains he was born breathing.

Ritchey previously was charged with murder and aggravated murder in connection to the decades-old crime, which authorities said was solved using DNA testing.

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said Ritchey confessed to giving birth to the baby, putting him in a plastic bag, and abandoning him in a wooded area in Thompson Township in March 1993.

Residents of Geauga County paid for a funeral and gravestone for the baby they called “Geauga’s Child.” Many still visit his grave to this day.

The headstone for Geauga's Child at Maple Grove Cemetery. (WOIO)

