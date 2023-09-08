2 Strong 4 Bullies
Pedestrian struck, killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man was killed after being struck by a car in the Hough neighborhood late Thursday night.

Police say they responded to a pedestrian struck just before midnight Thursday night at Hough Avenue and Crawford Road.

Cleveland EMS confirmed the victim was pronounced dead after being transported to University Hospital.

The driver stayed on scene, police say.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

