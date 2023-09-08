Several workers taken to hospital following Fairport Harbor chemical leak

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairport Harbor officials confirmed several workers were taken to the hospital following Thursday’s chemical leak.

Fairport Harbor Fire Chief Bob Lloyd says police and fire were advised of the potential leak on St. Clair Street after the discovery of an unidentified material at approximately 10:18 a.m. on Thursday.

Lloyd says there were about 5 workers, who were tasked with a water line project, who noticed the odor and fell ill.

Lloyd says the workers were taken to a local hospital and treated prior to being released.

Fairport Harbor officials said they collected samples of the unidentified material and are working with these agencies to identify the material:

Ohio EPA

Lake County Hazmat Team

Lake County EMA

Lake County Health Department

Lloyd confirmed there was no fire or explosion, but St. Clair Street will be closed “until further notice.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.