‘Small win for us’: Akron daycare worker fired after parent alleges child abuse

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Surveillance video 19 News first showed in July captured a daycare worker pushing and dragging an eight-year-old boy.

The incident took place at A Beautiful Child’s Preschool & Daycare.

The woman shoved him so hard he fell into a wall. Employees claim he was misbehaving and almost ran into oncoming traffic.

They say this is what led to the woman being forceful and trying to restrain him.

19 News is not identifying the woman because the city’s prosecutor determined no charges will be filed.

They said “there is insufficient evidence to support a charge at this time.”

“I’m still angry about that,” said Khamisha Petty, Kaecyn’s mom. “She didn’t believe it was child abuse. She didn’t see anything wrong in her actions.”

However, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services conducted an investigation, coming to the conclusion that child abuse was present in this case.

“It was determined that a childcare staff member had abused, endangered, or neglected a child. The individual needs to be released from employment immediately,” the report says.

“Kind of a little small win for us there,” said Petty.

The document also says: “The fence or natural barrier was determined to present an immediate risk for a child to be able to leave the playground.”

This may explain how Kaecyn got away from the daycare. “They got him before he even got anywhere near the street,” said Petty.

19 News stopped by the daycare a third time for comment. There were no kids outside, but we noticed the gate was open. No one answered the door.

Petty says she doesn’t plan on sending her child back to daycare. Kaecyn, who is homeschooled, still suffers side effects from the concussion.

