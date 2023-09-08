2 Strong 4 Bullies
Square, a small business banking platform, reports disruptions with several services

A box of Square readers are seen at a news conference in San Francisco, Friday, June 14, 2013.
A box of Square readers are seen at a news conference in San Francisco, Friday, June 14, 2013.(Jeff Chiu | AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Square, a small business banking platform, is investigating a disruption in banking services that caused headaches for customers Thursday.

The financial services platform, developed by Block Inc., reported issues with services early Thursday morning.

According to the platform’s website, engineers reported disruptions impacting Square Time Cards, Square Stands and Readers, Data Centers, and several other Square services.

Square also responded to customers’ concerns on X, saying, “We are currently experiencing issues with multiple Square services. We understand how important it is for your business that our services be up and running, and we are actively working toward a fix. We’ll keep you updated at http://issquareup.com as we learn more.”

Some businesses and customers of Square responded to the post, saying they could not complete transactions and reported the outage has impacted them for hours.

Late Thursday night, the platform posted that engineers are “continuing to work to identify the root cause of this ongoing disruption.”

“We realize that this disruption is impacting many businesses at the moment,” the platform also said. “We’ve got the right people on this and we’re fully committed to resolving the problem as soon as we can.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

