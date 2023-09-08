Stark County bus driver accused of leaving scene after hitting, critically injuring 8-year-old on bike

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An eight-year-old boy is left in the street unconscious, bleeding, and critically injured after a hit-and-run accident between his bicycle and a minibus.

Police body cam captured the aftermath of the Monday morning collision in Plain Township, near Canton in Stark County, that included a crumpled, damaged mountain bike left on the side of the road.

A neighbor and her daughter tried to comfort the child by laying down beside him on the road until paramedics arrived, while another neighbor ran to alert the child’s mother.

Plain Township Police and Stark County Sheriff’s Deputies rushed to the scene and worked to piece together exactly what happened from witnesses who had gathered at the intersection of Bretton Street Northwest and Norriton Circle.

One man told police he saw the white minibus or van with blue stripes that he believed said Stark County, “I saw it cut up that street right here and I said that guys going pretty fast, and then I saw this guy here with the little boy.”

Another witness told police the 8-year-old boy was riding his bike pretty fast and didn’t appear to stop as he crossed the street, but all the witnesses say the person who hit him never stopped after the impact of the crash as required by law, “The bike was right here, he was here face down. He didn’t move an inch.”

One woman who did not see the crash, but heard it says it was painfully loud, “Within seconds as I walked off the deck I heard this huge thud like a car wreck, and I heard someone yelling, oh my gosh.”

Shortly after the crash, a law enforcement officer in the area spotted the minibus parked in front of a home on Newgate Avenue Northwest, just a few streets over from the accident scene. It was labeled Stark County Educational Service Center.

Deputies said there was visible damage on the passenger side of the vehicle.

They put the 75-year-old driver for the Stark County Educational Service Center in the back of a police cruiser. He told officers he saw the bike but didn’t realize anyone was on it. The driver also admits he sprayed off the minibus with water before police arrived.

But, officers on the scene can be heard discussing the case and don’t seem to believe the driver’s story, “You heard a thud, you see a bicycle on the ground behind you and then you just keep going? You have reasonable expectations that somebody’s going to be seriously injured. You hit a bicycle with a van in the roadway.”

The 75-year-old driver has been identified as Clifford Smith. He’s charged with a felony for failing to stop after an accident on a public road. Smith later told police he didn’t stop because he was concerned about losing his job.

A friend and neighbor of the injured eight-year-old told 19 News the child had head and facial injuries and has a long road ahead, but they’re all praying he makes a full recovery. He had just gotten his bicycle back from the repair shop when the accident happened.

19 News reached out to the Stark County Educational Service Center for a comment and to find out the job status of the bus driver who was arrested, but we have not heard back.

