2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Tickets for Nov. 3 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction on sale

Tickets to witness Rock and Roll history went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Tickets to witness Rock and Roll history went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.(Source: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tickets to witness Rock and Roll history went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honoring the Class of 2023 will take place November 3, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame officials say.

Tickets are available now for the event taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Officials say the class of 2023 includes performers like Sheryl Crow, George Michael, Willie Nelson and more, as well as recognition for excellence in for Chaka Khan, Al Cooper and Bernie Taupin.

Inductees must have released their first record 25 years prior to Induction, according to the museum.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum opened September 2, 1995.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads

Latest News

The left shoulder of the I-71 on ramp at Denison Road is blocked due to a crash, according to...
Crash on I-71 at Denison Road blocks left shoulder, police say
Elephants eating pumpkins at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on October 4, 2021
Trick-or-Treat Fest celebrated 4th year at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Akron Zoo welcomes new Komodo dragon
Akron Zoo welcomes new Komodo dragon
Ohio Statehouse Cupola
Ohio will keep GOP-drawn congressional maps in 2024 elections, ending court challenge