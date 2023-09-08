Tickets for Nov. 3 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction on sale

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tickets to witness Rock and Roll history went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

The 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honoring the Class of 2023 will take place November 3, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame officials say.

Tickets are available now for the event taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Officials say the class of 2023 includes performers like Sheryl Crow, George Michael, Willie Nelson and more, as well as recognition for excellence in for Chaka Khan, Al Cooper and Bernie Taupin.

Inductees must have released their first record 25 years prior to Induction, according to the museum.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum opened September 2, 1995.

