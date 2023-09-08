Trick-or-Treat Fest celebrated 4th year at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Trick-or-Treat Fest at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for another season!

Hosted by Citizens, officials say tickets are on sale for the fourth-annual Halloween celebration at the zoo.

Beginning October 6, families are welcome to come in costume from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..

Officials say the event runs every Friday to Sunday until October 29.

Tickets are available online.

