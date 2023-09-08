2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Trick-or-Treat Fest celebrated 4th year at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Elephants eating pumpkins at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on October 4, 2021
Elephants eating pumpkins at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on October 4, 2021(Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Trick-or-Treat Fest at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for another season!

Hosted by Citizens, officials say tickets are on sale for the fourth-annual Halloween celebration at the zoo.

Beginning October 6, families are welcome to come in costume from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..

Officials say the event runs every Friday to Sunday until October 29.

Tickets are available online.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads

Latest News

Tickets to witness Rock and Roll history went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Tickets for Nov. 3 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction on sale
Akron Zoo welcomes new Komodo dragon
Akron Zoo welcomes new Komodo dragon
Ohio Statehouse Cupola
Ohio will keep GOP-drawn congressional maps in 2024 elections, ending court challenge
Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
Pedestrian struck, killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood