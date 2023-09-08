‘Unidentified material’ unearthed during construction prompts Fairport Harbor hazmat situation

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Construction work in Fairport Harbor unearthed an unidentified material, prompting numerous agencies to be called to identify the material, village officials confirmed.

The construction work was being done for a secondary waterline project on St. Clair Street the morning of Sept. 7, according to the Village of Fairport Harbor.

Fairport Harbor officials said they are working these agencies to identify the material:

Ohio EPA

Lake County Hazmat Team

Lake County EMA

Lake County Health Department

“Please note that this was not a water line break and this construction incident has nothing to do with our water system,” village officials stated.

While traffic on East Street has since reopened, St. Clair Street remains closed during this ongoing investigation, officials said.

