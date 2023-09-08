2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

‘Unidentified material’ unearthed during construction prompts Fairport Harbor hazmat situation

Fairport Harbor Fire Department (file photo)
Fairport Harbor Fire Department (file photo)(Fairport Harbor Fire Department)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Construction work in Fairport Harbor unearthed an unidentified material, prompting numerous agencies to be called to identify the material, village officials confirmed.

The construction work was being done for a secondary waterline project on St. Clair Street the morning of Sept. 7, according to the Village of Fairport Harbor.

Fairport Harbor officials said they are working these agencies to identify the material:

  • Ohio EPA
  • Lake County Hazmat Team
  • Lake County EMA
  • Lake County Health Department

“Please note that this was not a water line break and this construction incident has nothing to do with our water system,” village officials stated.

While traffic on East Street has since reopened, St. Clair Street remains closed during this ongoing investigation, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads

Latest News

Stark County bus driver accused of leaving scene after hitting, critically injuring 8-year-old
Stark County bus driver accused of leaving scene after hitting, critically injuring 8-year-old on bike
Giant Eagle
Cuyahoga County Giant Eagle stores will stop charging for paper shopping bags
Our 19 News crew had just finished their story at Ace Hardware, and they were packing up and...
19 News crew spots Ashtabula fugitive at story, helps get him arrested
Chardon firefighters rescue hungry hawk who got stuck in house porch looking for lunch
Chardon firefighters rescue hungry hawk who got stuck in house porch looking for lunch