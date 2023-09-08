2 Strong 4 Bullies
Westlake police charge semi-truck driver with OVI after crash

Westlake Police say a car was hit by truck
Westlake Police say a car was hit by truck
By James Priewe
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Columbus man is charged with OVI after a crash involving a semi and a car.

Westlake police say it happened on Sept. 1 at 10:20 a.m. on Crocker Road.

When officers arrived, they found a large box truck had slammed into the back of a Ford Focus, and police said the car was pushed about 100 feet.

Police said the truck driver appeared confused while officers were gathering information, and smelled alcohol on the man’s breath.

During the roadside field sobriety test, officers said the truck driver was unable to maintain his balance or step heel to toe, and even told police “I can’t do this.”

Police said he later refused a breath test.

The truck driver was arrested and charged with OVI, failure to maintain assured clear distance and refusing a chemical test due to a previous OVI conviction in 2011.

His license was also suspended.

No one was hurt according to police.

