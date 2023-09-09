2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Akron Police: 33-year-old man killed days after altercation, 1 arrested

Akron Police are seizing guns at record numbers even as the violent crime rate rises in the city.
Akron Police are seizing guns at record numbers even as the violent crime rate rises in the city.(Source: 19 News)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man faces charges after fatally shooting a 33-year-old man on Friday.

Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller says the shooting occurred in the 800 block of Beardsley Street at 9:45 p.m.

Miller says officers found the 33-year-old with gunshot wounds at the scene.

EMS transported the victim to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police confirm.

Miller says officers found the suspect outside a home near the crime scene and took him into custody without incident.

Miller says detectives gathered evidence and an admission from the 21-year-old, identified as Thomas Ellis III, and charged him with murder and felonious assault.

APD confirmed police found Ellis with a handgun at the time he was taken into custody.

The investigation revealed the two men had an altercation days prior to the fatal shooting.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads

Latest News

Cleveland Police cars
Shooting on Cleveland’s West Side hospitalizes 1, police say
University Hospitals and Chagrin Valley Conference unveil sports safety partnership
University Hospitals and Chagrin Valley Conference unveil sports safety partnership
University Hospitals and Chagrin Valley Conference unveil sports safety partnership
High school sports to have emergency action plan for CPR
The press meeting, now called the Ali Summit. In attendance were Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, John...
The Next 400: Ohio historical marker unveiled at Cleveland Browns Stadium for ‘Muhammad Ali Summit’