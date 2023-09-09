Akron Police: 33-year-old man killed days after altercation, 1 arrested

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man faces charges after fatally shooting a 33-year-old man on Friday.

Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller says the shooting occurred in the 800 block of Beardsley Street at 9:45 p.m.

Miller says officers found the 33-year-old with gunshot wounds at the scene.

EMS transported the victim to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police confirm.

Miller says officers found the suspect outside a home near the crime scene and took him into custody without incident.

Miller says detectives gathered evidence and an admission from the 21-year-old, identified as Thomas Ellis III, and charged him with murder and felonious assault.

APD confirmed police found Ellis with a handgun at the time he was taken into custody.

The investigation revealed the two men had an altercation days prior to the fatal shooting.

