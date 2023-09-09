Akron police still investigating if 3 men involved in fatal stolen car crash are connected to a nearby shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of teens crashed a stolen car in Akron following a police pursuit last week. One of them died.

Authorities are still trying to figure out if those three teens were involved in a shooting that happened around the same time just a few minutes away.

19 News obtained body camera video from the crash and 911 calls from the shooting.

Akron police said it all started when officers spotted a Kia Forte reported stolen out of Canton speeding down Kelly Avenue and Tech Way Drive.

“We’re at Kelly and 3rd car is on fire,” someone says in the body camera video. “We’re trying to rip people out right now.”

It was around 11:30 last Tuesday when the officers started chasing the stolen vehicle.

Police said they ended the pursuit because the Kia was driving around 100 mph. Moments after that the stolen car crashed into a blue Kia and then into a pole at Kelly and 3rd Avenue and caught on fire.

“I was stopped waiting at the light and you know I heard like the sirens,” the man driving the uninvolved Kia told officers. “I assumed it was like a paramedic or something and then the car came, and the car hit me and then like rammed into the fence over here and caught on fire.”

Police said there were three 18-year-olds in the car. Crews got them out of the car and rushed them to the hospital. One of them died. The driver of the Kia they hit wasn’t hurt.

At almost the exact same time of the chase, police got a 911 call from a woman on Eller Avenue, just four minutes away.

“My boyfriend just got shot!” she exclaimed.

Officers found a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the face.

“It’s three young, young dudes,” she told the dispatcher. “I don’t even know them. Please please please just hurry up.”

The man, who was shot, is expected to be okay. So are the other two teens who were in the stolen car.

“Every guy in that car they just shot somebody down on Eller,” police say in the body camera video.

“This is a flee from the scene on Eller?” another officer asked.

“Yeah, so this is a stolen car,” the other officer replied. “They’re all under arrest.”

Police are still trying to figure out who was driving the car and if these teens were the ones who shot that 28-year-old man.

No one has been charged yet, but that could change.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also contact Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS to submit anonymous tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.