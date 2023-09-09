Beachwood Place, Cuyahoga County Emergency Management host “be prepared” event

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In an emergency, seconds matter. That’s why the Beachwood Place and Cuyahoga County Emergency Management are working to teach residents resources available to them to get help when they need it.

The preparedness event aims to inform the public about how accessible their emergency services are, and hope to tighten the space between emergency services– and residents of the community.

Beachwood fire dept

“Every resource in here combined– is what can make you safe,” Emergency Management Specialist Chris Minek said.

“So every resource, the fire department is gonna do what they’re gonna do, the sheriff’s office is gonna do what they’re gonna do, officer emergency management is gonna do what they’re gonna do– red cross, Cuyahoga County ARES group.” Minek said.

Community members are part of the response, including Carl Gideon and Cuck Mehozoonek, who operate an amateur radio emergency service.

“Everyone works together, so when you understand that all the pieces to the puzzle, when it fits, we’re able to respond to the residents of Cuyahoga County and make sure they’re okay.” Minek said.

