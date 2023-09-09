2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Beachwood Place, Cuyahoga County Emergency Management host “be prepared” event

By Angie Rodriguez
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In an emergency, seconds matter. That’s why the Beachwood Place and Cuyahoga County Emergency Management are working to teach residents resources available to them to get help when they need it.

The preparedness event aims to inform the public about how accessible their emergency services are, and hope to tighten the space between emergency services– and residents of the community.

Beachwood fire dept
Beachwood fire dept

“Every resource in here combined– is what can make you safe,” Emergency Management Specialist Chris Minek said.

“So every resource, the fire department is gonna do what they’re gonna do, the sheriff’s office is gonna do what they’re gonna do, officer emergency management is gonna do what they’re gonna do– red cross, Cuyahoga County ARES group.” Minek said.

Community members are part of the response, including Carl Gideon and Cuck Mehozoonek, who operate an amateur radio emergency service.

“Everyone works together, so when you understand that all the pieces to the puzzle, when it fits, we’re able to respond to the residents of Cuyahoga County and make sure they’re okay.” Minek said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads

Latest News

RTA RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY
Cleveland RTA Waterfront Line back up and running for Browns season opener
Cleveland 19 News lifestyle program CLE Weekend to premiere this month
Cleveland 19 News lifestyle program CLE Weekend to premiere this month
Chardon firefighters rescue hungry hawk who got stuck in house porch looking for lunch
Chardon firefighters rescue hungry hawk who got stuck in house porch looking for lunch
Tamera Baker
Willoughby police find teen missing since August 30