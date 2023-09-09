Northeast Ohio Weather: Cool football weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll see more clouds than sun today as highs top out in the lower 70s.

Tonight, will be cloudy and seasonable with lows in the low 60s.

Sunday’s mainly grey skies will include a few, passing showers as highs peak in the low 70s.

As clouds decrease Sunday night, we can expect lows in the upper 50s.

Monday’s sun/clouds mix will feature highs in the mid 70s.

Scattered showers on Tuesday will allow highs only around 70.

Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will peak only in the 60s.

