Ohio State Highway Patrol pursues runaway pig

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol saved a pig that ran free across U.S. Route 35 Tuesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol posted the bodycam video to Facebook Friday after saving Pearl the pig by troopers from the Chilicothe post.

Troopers say the pig was taken to Ross County Humane Society after chasing the pig through brush on the side of the highway.

A post from the humane society says they believe the pig fell off of a transport.

Pearl seems to have a road rash but no serious injuries, according to the humane society.

