Sheriff: Man admits to breaking Portage Courthouse windows over psychedelic drug laws

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is facing charges after breaking over a dozen windows at the Portage County Courthouse.

Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski says the incident occurred at approximately 6:01 a.m. Saturday.

Zuchowski says deputies found 14 broken windows at the courthouse.

Sheriff: Man admits to breaking Portage County Courthouse windows over psychedelic drug laws (Source: Portage County Sheriff's Office)

PCSO says the Ravenna Police Department arrested the 31-year-old man responsible for the crime after being detained for a theft at a Circle K.

Zuchowski confirmed the 31-year-old, identified as Jessie Hatch, admitted to the vandalism and said he wanted to go to jail because he was upset that psychedelic drugs are illegal.

Deputies charged Hatch with fourth-degree vandalism, Zuchowski confirmed.

An arraignment date has not been set.

