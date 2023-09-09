Shooting on Cleveland’s West Side hospitalizes 1, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting early Saturday morning in Cleveland sent one person to the hospital.

Cleveland Police dispatchers say the shooting occurred at approximately 2:26 a.m. in the 7200 block of Wentworth Avenue, in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood.

CPD says EMS transported the victim, a 34-year-old man, to MetroHealth Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

His current condition is unknown.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

