Shooting on Cleveland’s West Side hospitalizes 1, police say
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting early Saturday morning in Cleveland sent one person to the hospital.
Cleveland Police dispatchers say the shooting occurred at approximately 2:26 a.m. in the 7200 block of Wentworth Avenue, in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood.
CPD says EMS transported the victim, a 34-year-old man, to MetroHealth Medical Center with a gunshot wound.
His current condition is unknown.
19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.
