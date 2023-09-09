2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Tailgate 19 returns Sunday

Tailgate 19
Tailgate 19
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tailgate 19, Cleveland’s favorite football show, returns Sunday at 11 a.m. on 19 News with a live broadcast from MGM Northfield Park.

The Browns open the season at home against division rival Cincinnati (1 p.m. on CBS).

Among the topics:

* Is Kevin Stefanski under more pressure to make the playoffs this season?

* What can fans expect from Deshaun Watson in year 2?

* Will Nick Chubb’s role in the offense change as Watson becomes more comfortable?

* Joe Burrow’s new $275 million contract

* What impact can new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz have?

Don’t forget to flip over to CW43 after the game for a live 5th Quarter including all the postgame press conferences.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field for halftime during a...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow, now the NFL’s highest-paid player, says contract talks weren’t a distraction
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett during an NFL football camp, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Berea,...
Browns defensive star Myles Garrett chasing greatness, hoping for picture perfect season
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals...
Myles Garrett on Ja’Marr Chase comment: ‘Now that was disrespectful’
RTA RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY
Cleveland RTA Waterfront Line back up and running for Browns season opener