University Hospitals and Chagrin Valley Conference unveil sports safety partnership

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It happened to NFL safety Damar Hamlin, as well as basketball player Bronny James, traumatic medical emergencies during a sporting event that required life-saving measures.

Now, one of Ohio’s largest leagues, the Chagrin Valley Conference or the CVC has made it mandatory for all teams to have AEDs or defibrillators that can jump-start a heart within reach during every sporting event, as well as an Emergency Action Plan that is reviewed with the teams before every single game.

University Hospitals first created the AED in 3 Challenge and then worked with local high schools to come up with an Emergency Action Plan that could save lives.

Before the coin toss under the Friday Night Lights Hawken’s and Ashtabula Edgewater’s athletic trainers, team doctors, coaches, as well as referees and EMTs on the field discuss the Emergency Action Plan.

Hawken’s High School Athletic Trainer Sarah Royan Robbins made sure everyone knew there were four AEDs available in the event of an emergency. She pointed out where the ambulance was stationed and made it clear how to signal for help, “If there’s an emergency on the field put your hands above your head. It indicates we need you guys and we’ll all come out to help.”

Doctor Rob Flannery, a Sports Medicine Physician with University Hospitals and an Assistant Team Physician for the Cleveland Browns tells 19 News that it’s critical that our local athletic programs meet the AED in 3 Challenge created by the hospital, meaning an AED machine or defibrillator has to be accessible to a student-athlete trouble within three minutes,

“We know that for every minute that goes by the chance of survival goes down by about 10%. So, we want that AED within three minutes.”

University Hospitals say practice and preparation prevent panic and confusion in the event of an emergency.

Doctor Don Lewis is the Commissioner of the Chagrin Valley Conference and says he felt it was critical to have an Emergency Action Plan instituted throughout the league, “This is for our student-athletes this is so everyone’s on the same page. So, if there is an injury God forbid and it’s a tragic injury, we’re all acting in the same way at the same time.”

Doctor James Voos, the Chair of Orthopedics at University Hospitals and Head Team Physician for the Cleveland Browns says no matter what level of sports you’re playing, safety is always the goal, “We think the Emergency Action Plan is the most important part of every athletic event whether it’s a youth event or professional sporting event. It makes sure athletes are playing in the safest possible environment.”

