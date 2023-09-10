2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron Football goes viral for ‘Turnover Tire’ celebration in win vs Morgan State


Akron Zips linebacker Julian Richardson (7) during an NCAA football game against the Ohio Bobcats on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 in Athens, Ohio. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Zips on Saturday put a unique twist on the “turnover chain” during their win against Morgan State: the “Turnover Tire”.

The Zips donned the tire, paying homage to the Rubber City, after their defense caused an interception.

The Zips pulled out the celebration a second time following their game-changing stop in the fourth quarter.

The Zips ended up winning the game with a final score of 24-21.

However, their celebration went viral before all was said and done.

