Akron Football goes viral for ‘Turnover Tire’ celebration in win vs Morgan State

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Zips on Saturday put a unique twist on the “turnover chain” during their win against Morgan State: the “Turnover Tire”.

The Zips donned the tire, paying homage to the Rubber City, after their defense caused an interception.

The Zips pulled out the celebration a second time following their game-changing stop in the fourth quarter.

The Zips ended up winning the game with a final score of 24-21.

However, their celebration went viral before all was said and done.

The Akron Zips turnover 🛞 is everything 😂😂



pic.twitter.com/8Uom6z9TRe — McNeil (@Reflog_18) September 10, 2023

Akron has a turnover tire. Never change, MACtion.

pic.twitter.com/SBXCXwR5ga — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) September 10, 2023

Akron has a turnover tire 🛞 @ZipsFB pic.twitter.com/R6vPTECGTA — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 9, 2023

