Akron Football goes viral for ‘Turnover Tire’ celebration in win vs Morgan State
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Zips on Saturday put a unique twist on the “turnover chain” during their win against Morgan State: the “Turnover Tire”.
The Zips donned the tire, paying homage to the Rubber City, after their defense caused an interception.
The Zips pulled out the celebration a second time following their game-changing stop in the fourth quarter.
The Zips ended up winning the game with a final score of 24-21.
However, their celebration went viral before all was said and done.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.