2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Akron Public Schools told to cut $15 million, pose levy to keep budget

Akron Public Schools is investigating allegations against a football coach at Firestone High.
Akron Public Schools is investigating allegations against a football coach at Firestone High.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Public School system will be spending more than they bring in if they don’t make budget cuts before July 2024, according to its Chief Financial Officer.

The revelation was made at a retreat held by the Board of Education Saturday, and given by CFO Steve Thompson.

Thompson told the BOE that the school system would need to cut $15 million and pass a levy to achieve optimal financial stability, a school official confirmed.

There is no current plan for how to make the cuts, but the BOE is aware of the suggestion, school officials confirmed.

Reports show this is only 4% of the district’s total budget.

School officials confirmed that the school district is expected to spend more than it makes starting next year if the cuts are not made.

Thompson told the BOE that the state will take notice if spending continues, school officials say.

Sources confirmed that 80% of the budget is spend on staff and health care.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads

Latest News

Beachwood fire dept
Beachwood Place, Cuyahoga County Emergency Management host “be prepared” event
Cleveland firefighters are on-scene at a house fire in the 3200 block of West 84th Street...
Cleveland firefighters working active house fire in Stockyards neighborhood
Ohio State Highway Patrol pursues runaway pig
Ohio State Highway Patrol pursues runaway pig
Ohio State Highway Patrol pursues runaway pig
Ohio State Highway Patrol pursues runaway pig