Avon Lake resident victim of ‘distraction burglary’

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Burglars stole a variety of coins and coin set from a resident during a ‘distraction burglary” earlier this month, Avon Lake police said.

The crime happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 on Avon Belden Road.

Police said they are investigating whether or not these are the same suspects that burglarized a Bay Village home.

Bay Village police said three men posed as handymen and stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a resident on North Lincoln Road.

According to police the suspects arrived at the resident’s house at 2:22 p.m. on Sept. 4 and gave her an estimate on some work.

One of the men went to the back of the house with the homeowner to explain the work they would be doing to her property and the other two went in the home and stole the jewelry.

