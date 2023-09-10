2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

BLOG: Cleveland Browns kick off 2023 season vs Cincinnati Bengals in 100th Battle of Ohio

FILE - Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) walks off of the field at halftime during a...
FILE - Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) walks off of the field at halftime during a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Cleveland. Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward remained in concussion protocol and missed practice Monday, Sept. 4, putting his availability for Sunday's season opener against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in question.(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, File)(Kirk Irwin | AP)
By Alec Sapolin and Leah Doherty
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns’ 2023 season starts at 1 p.m. with the Cincinnati Bengals in the 100th Battle of Ohio. Follow along with 19 News during this live blog.

First quarter:

The Browns won the coin toss and deferred to the Bengals. Joe Burrow starts with the ball.

On the Bengals’ opening drive, Ogbo Okoronkwo finished the sack on Burrow with nice pressure from Myles Garrett on 3rd & 5 and Cincinnati was forced to punt.

Cleveland came up short on their first offensive drive as well. Deshaun Watson was sacked twice and Browns would punt it away.

The Browns would make their way down to the Bengals’ 21, on 2nd & 5 Jerome Ford carried for six yards and then fumbled the ball. Logan Wilson was credited with forcing the fumble, although it looked like Germaine Pratt was responsible. Chidobe Awuzie is credited with the recovery.

After the turnover, Browns defense stood tall, forcing a 3 and out.

Second Quarter:

Browns got on the board early in the second, new kicker Dustin Hopkins nailed a 42-yard field goal to give Cleveland a 3-0 lead.

Browns OT Jack Conklin would go down in the second and get carted off the field. He’d be ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury.

With Conklin out, rookie and former Ohio State Buckeye Dawand Jones would come in to take his place.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Cleveland Browns reveal jersey patch, field logo honoring Jim Brown
Cleveland Browns reveal jersey patch, field logo honoring Jim Brown
Tailgate 19
Tailgate 19: Browns kick off 2023 season with 100th Battle of Ohio
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field for halftime during a...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow, now the NFL’s highest-paid player, says contract talks weren’t a distraction
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett during an NFL football camp, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Berea,...
Browns defensive star Myles Garrett chasing greatness, hoping for picture perfect season