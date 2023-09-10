BLOG: Cleveland Browns kick off 2023 season vs Cincinnati Bengals in 100th Battle of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns’ 2023 season starts at 1 p.m. with the Cincinnati Bengals in the 100th Battle of Ohio. Follow along with 19 News during this live blog.

First quarter:

The Browns won the coin toss and deferred to the Bengals. Joe Burrow starts with the ball.

On the Bengals’ opening drive, Ogbo Okoronkwo finished the sack on Burrow with nice pressure from Myles Garrett on 3rd & 5 and Cincinnati was forced to punt.

Cleveland came up short on their first offensive drive as well. Deshaun Watson was sacked twice and Browns would punt it away.

The Browns would make their way down to the Bengals’ 21, on 2nd & 5 Jerome Ford carried for six yards and then fumbled the ball. Logan Wilson was credited with forcing the fumble, although it looked like Germaine Pratt was responsible. Chidobe Awuzie is credited with the recovery.

After the turnover, Browns defense stood tall, forcing a 3 and out.

Second Quarter:

Browns got on the board early in the second, new kicker Dustin Hopkins nailed a 42-yard field goal to give Cleveland a 3-0 lead.

Browns OT Jack Conklin would go down in the second and get carted off the field. He’d be ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury.

With Conklin out, rookie and former Ohio State Buckeye Dawand Jones would come in to take his place.

Jack Conklin gets carted off pic.twitter.com/8elQADUZtP — Leah Doherty (@LeahDohertyTV) September 10, 2023

