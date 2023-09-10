CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Prior to Sunday’s season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns revealed jersey patches and a field logo to honor the life and legacy of Jim Brown.

Brown passed away at the age of 87 on May 19.

The logo displays the No. 32, worn by the all-time RB and his signature.

A team spokesperson confirmed the jersey patch will be featured on the team’s uniforms in all but the three games the Browns will wear all white in collaboration with DudeWipes.

Cleveland Browns reveal jersey patch, field logo honoring Jim Brown (Source: Cleveland Browns)

Cleveland Browns reveal jersey patch, field logo honoring Jim Brown (Source: Cleveland Browns)

The Browns also plan to hold a celebration of life during halftime of the game, which is set to kick off at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.