Cleveland Heights has app to track storm clean-up
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents are now able to track when city service trucks are scheduled to pick up any remaining story debris.
City officials said the Storm Debris Cleanup Collection App has a searchable address feature and residents type in their home address in the search bar
The app includes a map with pick-up dates, color-coded by neighborhood to indicate pick-up status.
Orange is Upcoming; Green is In Progress; and Blue is Completed.
The city will update the map as it progresses through the schedule.
