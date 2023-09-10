Cleveland Heights has app to track storm clean-up

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents are now able to track when city service trucks are scheduled to pick up any remaining story debris.

City officials said the Storm Debris Cleanup Collection App has a searchable address feature and residents type in their home address in the search bar

The app includes a map with pick-up dates, color-coded by neighborhood to indicate pick-up status.

Orange is Upcoming; Green is In Progress; and Blue is Completed.

The city will update the map as it progresses through the schedule.

