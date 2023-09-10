Cleveland Heights’ Jason, Travis Kelce to be featured in new Amazon documentary

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - NFL stars and Northeast Ohio natives Jason and Travis Kelce will be featured in an upcoming Amazon documentary.

Both are alumni of Cleveland Heights High School and the University of Cincinnati, as well as former Super Bowl Champions.

The documentary will share the story of the brothers Kelce becoming the first set of brothers to play each other in the Super Bowl in NFL history.

The NFL prominently featured the Kelce family in the week leading up to Super Bowl 57, won by Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame also enshrined the jersey worn by Donna Kelce, Travis and Jason’s mother, in Canton, making her a Hall of Fame Mom.

Donna Kelce on Friday officially became a "Hall of Fame Mom" after the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrined the jersey she wore during Super Bowl LVII.

The documentary is set to come out on Sept. 11.

