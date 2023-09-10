2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Police: Man hospitalized following shooting on city’s West Side

Cleveland Police patrol cars.
Cleveland Police patrol cars.(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Cleveland on Sunday.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Sabrina Walker says the shooting happened in the 18000 block of Fairville Avenue, in the city’s Kamm’s neighborhood.

CPD says EMS transported the victim, approximately 37 years old, to Fairview Hospital in critical condition.

His current condition is unknown.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes...
F-16 en route to Toledo Airport abandons fuel tanks during in-flight emergency
Donna Kelce greets her sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left, and Kansas City...
Cleveland Heights’ Jason, Travis Kelce to be featured in new Amazon documentary
Disembark day in Vancouver Canada. We then took a bus to Seattle where we spend tonight. We...
Traveling with Tan Day 12 Video
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Lucas Giolito throws to the plate during the first inning...
O’Hoppe, Grichuk provide key home runs in Angels’ 6-2 victory over Guardians