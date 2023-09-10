Cleveland Police: Man hospitalized following shooting on city’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Cleveland on Sunday.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Sabrina Walker says the shooting happened in the 18000 block of Fairville Avenue, in the city’s Kamm’s neighborhood.

CPD says EMS transported the victim, approximately 37 years old, to Fairview Hospital in critical condition.

His current condition is unknown.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

