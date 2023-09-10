More than $2M raised for Northeast Ohio children battling life-threatening illnesses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 9th annual 24 in 24 fundraiser was held at Progressive Field this weekend.

The non-profit raises money for A Special Wish Northeast Ohio Chapter, an organization that helps grant wishes for children battling life-threatening illnesses.

This weekend’s fundraiser required the 400 participants to run 24 miles in 24 hours.

Wish kids were waiting at the finish line to present their finisher medals.

This year, they raised a record-breaking $2 million, which organizers said will help more than 450 children in the Special Wish program.

