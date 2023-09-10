2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Great forecast for football

By Jon Loufman
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today’s mainly grey skies will include the slim risk of a little drizzle early as highs peak in the low 70s.

As clouds decrease tonight, we can expect lows around 60.

Monday’s sun/clouds mix will feature highs in the mid 70s.

Expect showers on Tuesday that will allow highs only in the low 70s.

Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will peak only in the 60s.

