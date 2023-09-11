2 Strong 4 Bullies
10-year-old Euclid girl shot, police say((Source: WOIO - Tim Dubravetz))
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 10-year-old girl was shot in Euclid Monday, according to police.

Police said around 2:30 p.m., gunfire erupted on Halle Drive.

The girl, standing in a nearby yard, was struck in her arm by a bullet.

Police said she is currently being treated at a local hospital.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

