10-year-old Euclid girl shot, police say
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 10-year-old girl was shot in Euclid Monday, according to police.
Police said around 2:30 p.m., gunfire erupted on Halle Drive.
The girl, standing in a nearby yard, was struck in her arm by a bullet.
Police said she is currently being treated at a local hospital.
No other injuries have been reported at this time.
The shooting remains under investigation.
