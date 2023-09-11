2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
W82TXT
Deals

Athlete dies after competing in Ironman triathlon

FILE: Ironman 2023 is shown in Madison, Wisconsin. A competitor died Sunday, event organizers...
FILE: Ironman 2023 is shown in Madison, Wisconsin. A competitor died Sunday, event organizers said.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – An Ironman athlete died during Sunday’s competition in Madison, organizers confirmed.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Ironman Wisconsin said that the individual, whose name has not been released, needed medical attention during the bike portion of the race. A member of its staff and an off-duty law enforcement officer helped until medical crews arrived to take the athlete to the hospital.

No other details about the medical event or the athlete have been released at this time.

“We share our deepest condolences with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through what is a very difficult time,” Ironman Wisconsin wrote in its post. It also thanked the personnel and first responders that offered aid to the individual.

The race director declined to comment and referred questions to the national Ironman organization, which has not provided an immediate response .

In 2019, two athletes died during the swimming portion of the triathlon. Micheal McCullough and Todd Mahoney were both pulled from the water during the race. McCullough, 61, was taken to the hospital and pronounced soon after arriving. Mahoney, who was a Madison firefighter, died two days later.

The annual event, which has been held in Madison for the last 21 years, wouldn’t be possible without its thousands of volunteers.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Ohio during severe weather, NWS says
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads (I-90 W of Warren Road)
Heavy rain floods Northeast Ohio roads
Power Outages
41,000 FirstEnergy customers still without power due to severe storms in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Boil water advisory for some Akron water customers
FILE — First responders work at ground zero after the Sept.11 attacks, Sept. 12, 2001, in New...
LIVE: The United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante flees search area, changes look and asks acquaintences for help
Gente camina entre los escombros causados por el terremoto, en la ciudad de Amizmiz, cerca de...
Moroccans with shovels and bulldozers dig through rubble but hope for survivors dwindles after quake