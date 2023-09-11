Boil water advisory for some Akron water customers

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Some Akron water customers are under a precautionary water boil advisory Monday.

According to Akron city officials, a second water main break happened on Akron-Peninsula Road near Ira Road.

Crews are working on repairs, but customers on Oak Hill Road, Major Road, Everett Road, Bolanz Road, 4683 Riverview Road, 4563 Riverview Road, and 4451 Akron Peninsula Road are advised to boil their water until further notice.

Water used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a full boil for a minimum of two minutes and returned to the proper temperature before use.

This advisory will be in effect until further notice, but for a minimum of 18 to 24 hours after the repair is made and normal pressures are restored.

