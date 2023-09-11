2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns’ Jack Conklin out for the season with a torn ACL and MCL

FILE - Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) following an NFL football game...
FILE - Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) following an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract extension to stay with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Ashley Holder
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns’ starting right tackle Jack Conklin is officially out for the season with a torn ACL and MCL.

After a positive Week 1 win, Cleveland will have to adjust the right side as Conklin undergoes knee surgery.

Conklin also suffered a torn patellar that sidelined him for the 2021 season but returned in Week 3 playing 14 games.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke on Conklin’s injury with the media on Monday and expressed his disappointment for Jack.

“I spent time with him yesterday and today. He brought a lot to our team and I’m disappointed,” he said. “But it’s classic football and you never know who’s the next man up.”

Though Conklin has been plagued with injuries, Stefanski believes Conklin will make a full recovery.

“We’ll miss him,” said Stefanski. “I have no doubt that he’ll bounce back from this.”

The Browns signed Conklin to a four-year contract extension, in 2022, that will keep him with Cleveland through 2026 worth $60 million.

Rookie Dawand Jones replaced Conklin after he was carted off the field and played most of the Browns snaps.

