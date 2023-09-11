Cleveland Police: Man fatally shot on city’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died following a shooting in Cleveland on Sunday.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Sabrina Walker says the shooting happened in the 18000 block of Fairville Avenue, in the city’s Kamm’s neighborhood.

CPD says EMS transported the victim to Fairview Hospital in critical condition.

The victim, identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as 37-year-old Lamar Petty, of Cleveland, died from his injuries.

