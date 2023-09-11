Driver of stolen BMW rams into Bratenahl police cruiser

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - The armed driver of a stolen BMW was taken into custody early Monday after he rammed a police cruiser and led police on a short foot chase, said Bratenahl police.

Sergeant Timothy O’Haire said officers had to deploy their TASER devices before the suspect could be subdued.

According to police, officers first spotted the stolen car being operated recklessly around 2:50 a.m. on Eddy Road.

Police said the driver was doing donuts in intersections and refused to stop when they tried to pull him over.

Officers said they discontinued the pursuit, but the driver, wearing a ski mask, returned multiple times and taunted officers to chase him.

Officers again discontinued the pursuit, but the driver returned, this time driving the wrong way on the divided section of Eddy Road, said officers.

The driver pulled near an officer who was on the other side of the median and again began his taunts, said police.

While the driver was distracted, officers said other cruisers pulled in front of the stolen BMW, blocking his path.

The driver then reversed down the road, crashing into a cruiser.

After he was blocked in, police said he ran from from the vehicle with a gun.

Officers said they deployed their TASER devices when the man refused to stop or drop the gun.

According to police, the suspect was carrying a loaded Glock 23 with 23 rounds of ammo. The Glock was also equipped with a full-auto “switch.”

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is now locked up at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

