Euclid fire: Downtown restaurant fire determined to be arson, looking for person of interest

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit (FIU) determined the fire Monday morning at Paragon Restaurant to be the result of arson, according to a release from the department, who have identified a person of interest in the investigation.

EFD said around 12:40 a.m. Monday they were called to the area of Lakeshore Boulevard between East 222nd and East 218th for heavy smoke in the area.

When they arrived about five minutes later, they found smoke coming from between 21920 and 21930 Lakeshore Boulevard involving Paragon, a well-known downtown restaurant.

As crews began searching the area, the department said they discovered fire in the kitchen of the building.

Due to the possibility of significant fire spread, Euclid fire requested additional help from neighboring fire departments including the City of Richmond Heights Division of Fire, South Euclid Fire Department, Wickliffe Fire Department, and Willowick Fire Department.

EFD said firefighters were able to limit the fire to the kitchen area despite the restaurant sustaining heavy smoke and heat damage.

Bombshell Beauty Spa, an attached storefront, also experienced heavy smoke damage from the fire, according to EFD.

The fire was under control before 1:20 a.m., according to officials, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Early estimates place the damages at $250,000.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call EFD FIU at 216-289-8425.

