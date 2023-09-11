2 Strong 4 Bullies
Gas leak shuts down Cleveland intersection

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Construction workers cutting concrete hit a gas line in downtown Monday afternoon.

This happened on E. 12th Street between Chester and Euclid Avenues.

There are no injuries and the gas company is aware of the problem.

Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection.

At this time, there are no evacuations.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

