‘I don’t know what’s going on’: Cleveland tenant confused about mysterious eviction

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is getting thrown out of his home and he doesn’t even know why.

Even more confusing, the property management company won’t return any of his phone calls.

With nowhere else to turn, he called the 19 Troubleshooters.

“I don’t know what’s going on because I keep getting these notices every month and it’s scary,” said Tenant Kevin Owens.

Owens has spent the last two weeks stressed out and confused.

He received an eviction notice from his apartment building on West 54th Street for non-payment.

The catch, all of his rent is covered by Parma Public Housing, which covers housing for people all over Cuyahoga County.

“I got a notice from the company saying I have to get out on the 28th of this month and my rent has been paid every time,” said Owens.

Owens just received a letter from his property management company, Northwest Neighborhoods, stating all of his past rent has been paid and he currently owes nothing.

Yet a couple days later, he received an eviction notice for September 28.

And when he calls the property management, he’s forced to leave a message and never gets called back.

Sick of waiting for answers, he called the 19 Troubleshooters.

I went straight to Northwest Neighborhood’s office to speak to someone.

I was told they couldn’t speak to us about this case because of ongoing court litigation.

I also called Parma Public Housing, which confirmed Owens rent is paid in full and his latest payment was accepted by his building.

There are still a lot of questions as to why Owens received this eviction, but PPH assured us he can’t be forced out because of nonpayment and they’ll work with him to find a new place to live if necessary.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.