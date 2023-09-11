2 Strong 4 Bullies
Marlington school bus crash causes 'minor injuries,' sheriff's office says

Marlington school bus crash causes ‘minor injuries’, sheriff’s office says
Marlington school bus crash causes ‘minor injuries’, sheriff’s office says(WILX)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Marlington Local Schools bus crashed Monday afternoon, according to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

SCSO said only minor injuries have been reported in the crash at this time.

Ohio State Highway Patrol and SCSO are assisting the Marlboro Police Department in the investigation.

19 News has reached out to Marlboro police, OSHP and Marlington Local School district for more information, but have not yet heard back.

