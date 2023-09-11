Nick Chubb candidate for ground player of the week

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb needs your help to become the week one FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

Chubb’s 106 yards on 18 carries helped the Browns to a season opening victory over the Cincinnati Bengals 24-3 Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chubb is one of three candidates NFL fans can vote for. You can cast your vote by clicking here.

The other candidates are San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler.

Both McCaffrey, 152 yards on 22 carries, and Ekeler, 117 yards on 16 carries, rushed for more yards than Chubb. They also scored a touchdown each in their week one games.

Voting concludes on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.