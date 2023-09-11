2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Showers and storms on the way tomorrow

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairly calm conditions today. Most of us will be partly cloudy through the day. High temperatures in the 70 to 75 degree range. A strong cold front tracks through tomorrow afternoon. Look for increasing clouds tonight. A good bet for showers tomorrow with afternoon storms in the area. The temperature trend lower the next few days. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow around 70 degrees. We will only be in the lower to middle 60s on Wednesday. We went with a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday. Can’t rule out a stray lake effect shower.

